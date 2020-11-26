GREGORY, Jeanne N. 1931-2020 On Sunday November 22nd Jeanne N. Gregory passed away at the age of 89. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Jeanne will be greatly missed. Born in Spokane in 1931, Norma Jeanne Romans was the daughter of George Elton Romans and Mildred Almira Galloway. She graduated from North Central High School. Jeanne was first married to Keith C. Powell in 1951 until he passed away in 1973. Jeanne later married Lloyd J. Gregory in 1986 until his death in 2004. Jeanne's Father passed in 1984 and her Mother in 1985, Brother William "Bill" Romans passed away in 1992. Jeanne worked as a secretary for the WW Powell Lumber Company, and later worked as medical transcriptionist. Jeanne loved spending time with her family including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years, she especially loved spending time with great-grandchildren Makenzie and Loreli during holidays and visits. She is survived by her two sons Brian K. Powell and Dennis C. Powell, grandsons Keith Powell, Robert Powell, Patrick Powell, and Jack Powell, granddaughters Sarah Coning and Rachel Powell and great-grand-children Makenzie Wright, Destiny Powell, and Loreli Coning. Due to the Pandemic no Memorial Service will be held. The Family suggests memorial contributions be sent to your favorite charity
in Her name.