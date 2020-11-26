1/1
Jeanne N. GREGORY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeanne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GREGORY, Jeanne N. 1931-2020 On Sunday November 22nd Jeanne N. Gregory passed away at the age of 89. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and friend. Jeanne will be greatly missed. Born in Spokane in 1931, Norma Jeanne Romans was the daughter of George Elton Romans and Mildred Almira Galloway. She graduated from North Central High School. Jeanne was first married to Keith C. Powell in 1951 until he passed away in 1973. Jeanne later married Lloyd J. Gregory in 1986 until his death in 2004. Jeanne's Father passed in 1984 and her Mother in 1985, Brother William "Bill" Romans passed away in 1992. Jeanne worked as a secretary for the WW Powell Lumber Company, and later worked as medical transcriptionist. Jeanne loved spending time with her family including grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In recent years, she especially loved spending time with great-grandchildren Makenzie and Loreli during holidays and visits. She is survived by her two sons Brian K. Powell and Dennis C. Powell, grandsons Keith Powell, Robert Powell, Patrick Powell, and Jack Powell, granddaughters Sarah Coning and Rachel Powell and great-grand-children Makenzie Wright, Destiny Powell, and Loreli Coning. Due to the Pandemic no Memorial Service will be held. The Family suggests memorial contributions be sent to your favorite charity in Her name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved