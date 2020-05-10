HENDERSON, Jeannine Anne "Jeannie" (Age 87) An extraordinary woman who brought great joy, energy, and excitement to this world has gone Home. Her departure has left a profound effect on all persons who knew and loved her. Yet, smiles arise out from the sorrow of loss with the knowledge and Promise that she now rests peacefully with her Lord, eternally. Small college-town Cheney, Washington welcomed a new Shepard family daughter in March 1933. Parents Chester "Chet" and Bernice brought infant Jeannie home to their Fish Lake residence from Sacred Heart Hospital. She joined two older brothers Richard "Dick" and Charles "Chuck" Shepard. Prior to graduating from Cheney High School, Class of 1950, Jeannie was a member of the cheer-leading squad supporting the school teams. Not long after finishing high school she met an interesting and attractive young man. They were employed in the small downtown Cheney office of the National Biscuit Company. Calvin "Cal" Henderson was a few years older and had returned from overseas as a veteran Army soldier during World War II. Jeannie married Cal during a large wedding celebrated at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Cheney in 1952. Cal's job transferred to another company office in Toledo, Ohio. The young couple started growing their own family with two sons, Mark and Jay, born there during the next five years. They subsequently moved back to their hometown of Spokane traveling by car, accompanied by their other new member, a Siamese cat who allegedly "howled" the entire trip. After settling into a small house in east-side Spokane, two daughters, Robyn and LeAnn, were later subsequent additions. Besides Jeannie and Cal's personal immediate and extended family, she additionally belonged to two other major families: the Spokane County Sheriff's Department, and West Valley School District. She supported as a highly influential participant in the long law enforcement careers of both husband Cal and son Mark. There were many functions shared with other department families such as summer picnics at Liberty Lake, Christmas parties, promotion and retirement parties, weddings, and funerals, for instance. Jeannie was a "teacher" in the school district, however not in the traditional sense. Her duties included many years of service as a librarian assistant and business office manager at West Valley High. As such she mentored and "taught" many students, in addition to younger and older experienced educators and administrators about how to do things "right". Jeannie accounted and kept the books on athletics and other school functions funds. She assisted many coaches and athletic directors in "balancing their books". She was also well known as a regular seller and door ticket taker for hundreds of sports events, concerts, plays, and other special school events. Other pleasures Jeannie partook in through the years besides raising her own children included being a servant to a long list of cats. There were too many to name here but each one was loved unconditionally. Her last one, Toby, brought her great joy and comfort in her latter retirement years. The cats though did have to share her attentions with the multitudes of gray squirrels she kept full with peanuts in her Millwood home back yard. Raccoon and crows were frequent visitors, also. The peanut industry was thoroughly supported by the truckloads of nuts she distributed to her animals. After many close friendships, travels, adventures, and hospital volunteering, Jeannie Henderson's final years culminated at her Brookdale Park Place apartment a month after her 87th birthday. She went quietly to sleep and peacefully left for her forever Home. She is survived by her children Mark (Lynn), Jay (Kip), Robyn, LeAnn (Jeff); grandchildren Ryan, Chris, Desiree, Tony, Brandee, Kyle, Julie, Ross, Calle Anne, Tiffany, Chad, Ashley, and Vanessa; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. Jeannie's family wishes to express their sincere and deep gratitude to all the skilled and caring staff at the Clare Bridge home at Park Place for the love, care, devotion, and special times you provided to her during these past years. It brought us great comfort and relief knowing she was comfortable and happy. Jeannie often commented about how much she loved living there and the wonderful persons helping her. You all truly blessed her, and us. May Jeannie be even more so loving Paradise and the Light of God! A celebration of her truly wonderful and amazing life is planned for some time in the future, when possible. Meanwhile, reflections on what she meant to each of us and so many memories to go around, may serve as a substitute.



