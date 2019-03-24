Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeannine CARMICHAEL. View Sign

CARMICHAEL, Jeannine (Age 87) Jeannine Carmichael, 87, passed away on March 1, 2019. Jeannine was born on May 21, 1931 in Yakima, WA to Willard and Goldie Moody. Jeannine grew up in Cowiche, WA surrounded by extended family and friends. Following her high school graduation, she went to work for an insurance agent in Yakima, WA. It was there that she met the love of her life, Don Carmichael. Don and Jeannine were married on June 4, 1950 and were married until Don's death in 2004. Jeannine had five children: Lynn (Robin) Carmichael, Dale Carmichael, Kaye Howatson, Anne (Brad)Krueger and Donna Timbrook. She had 11 grandchildren: Cary (Nikki)Carmichael, Katrina (Peter) Barone, Paul, Renee Carmichael, Natalie, Nathan and Narissa Howatson, Matthew Wayne, Sam Krueger, Theodore (Han) and Jonathan Timbrook. She had one great-granddaughter, Kambell Madden. Jeannine was a 52 year member and deeply involved in Millwood Community Presbyterian Church. She loved to quilt, read and travel. Jeannine loved Cougar Football and Mariner's baseball. Jeannine's greatest passion was her family and friends and the joy of having fun with them. Jeannine is survived by her children Lynn, Kaye, Anne and Donna, all her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Jeannine is preceded in death and joins her parents, her beloved husband Don and son Dale in Heaven. A celebration of Jeannine's life will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Millwood Community Presbyterian Church, 3223 N. Marguerite Rd. To honor Jeannine and her wishes, please were the color red, a Cougar shirt or a Mariner's shirt to her celebration. Memorial contributions can be made to Millwood Presbyterian Church, Priscilla Circle Quilt Fund, 3223 N. Marguerite, Spokane, WA. 99212.

