FISHER, Jeanny May April 12, 1955 February 18, 2019 Jeanny was born to Amie and Henry Malakowsky in Newport, WA. Amie and Henry bought a home between Newman and Hauser Lakes when Jeanny was four years old. All children went through East Valley School District and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren still go there. Henry worked for the district for 27 years and he passed away January 25, 2008. Jeanny is survived by her mother Amie; sisters Fonda and Kila; brothers Brent, Bruce and Brit; son Travis (Melia) Fisher; grandchildren Maureen, Lucus and Leia; great-grandchildren Chloe, Parker and Claire; and her life time partner Sandy Reichert. Jeanny mainly worked at Keytronic from 1978-1988, then she and Sandy opened S & J Putzing Lawn Care from 1989-1994. She then went on to Group Photography touching up photos and finally Servitron from 2000-2013, retiring from there due to Alzheimer's. Her health was tested, first with cervical cancer in 2003, then breast cancer in 2008, and cervical cancer again with a vengeance in 2018. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Memorial Services will be Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 1pm and will be conducted at St. Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Chapel, 17825 E. Trent, Spokane Valley, WA. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 7, 2019

