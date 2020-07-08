JOHNSON, Jeffory "Jeff" Surrounded by family our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend Jeffory Johnson passed away July 1, 2020. Born in 1949 in Aberdeen, Jeff was a life long resident of Washington state, having lived in Grays Harbor and Spokane. Jeff was a Vietnam Veteran honored with two Purple Hearts, two Bronze Stars and a Combat Infantry Badge. He spent his career as a heavy equipment mechanic. In retirement, he was known as the neighborhood handyman everyone knew to call when anything needed fixed. When not helping others, Jeff had a passion for woodworking and creating memorable gifts for family and friends. He also enjoyed hunting, gardening and traveling. His most recent trip was back to Hawaii with his loving wife Chris. Married 27 years, they have enjoyed seeing the world, relaxing at home with family, and watching Jeff's tomato plants grow. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents Don and Patsy Johnson. Jeff is survived by his wife Chris Johnson, sisters Janet Johnson and Nancy Johnson, daughters Angela Johnson-Harris (Randy) and Krista Popish (Jason), sons Shaun Jones (Sue), Matthew Jones (deceased) and Kelly Jones (Nicole), grandchildren Blythe Jones, Tyler Jones, Keegan Jones and Cailee Jones, great-grandchild Forrest Kunde, and best friend Addy. A celebration of Jeff's life to be determined at a later date.



