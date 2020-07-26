MITCHELL, Jeffrey Bruce (Age 71) Jeff passed away on July 20, 2020 in Spokane Valley, WA. He was born in Indianapolis, Indiana, on February 11, 1949, to Max and Lillian Mitchell. He moved to California after high school and attended Long Beach State. He married Terry on May 11, 1972, in Buena Park, California. They had one son, Alexander (Andy). In 1980, they moved to Spokane, where Jeff worked as an insurance adjuster. Jeff loved to read, camp, spend time with family, attend church, and serve in various charitable organizations. He was involved in the Union Gospel Mission and other church-related groups. On July 16, 1994, Jeff married Jeanne in Coeur d'Alene, ID. They loved to travel, especially to Priest Lake, Glacier National Park, and the Oregon Coast. They took cruises to Alaska, Mexico, and Hawaii. Jeff is survived by his wife, Jeanne Mitchell, Veradale, WA; son, Andy (April) Mitchell, Cheney, WA; brother Steve (Janet) Mitchell, New Bern, NC; and three granddaughters. He is preceded in death by his father, Max Mitchell, mother, Lillian Mitchell, and sister, Connie Collier. A memorial service is being planned for a later date.



