JOHNSON, Jeffrey Daniel "Jeffy" (Age 33) Passed away August 8, 2019, in Reardan, WA. Jeffrey was born February 12, 1986 to Kateri Johnson in Spokane, WA. Jeffrey loved to work on vehicles, most especially his '69 Ford Highboy pickup. Jeffrey also enjoyed shooting guns, being in the mountains collecting firewood with his dad, tinkering in his shop, mowing the lawn, and he loved his little dog, Lucy and his kitty, Mikey. The most important thing to him was spending time with his family and friends and helping people when needed. Jeffrey is survived by his parents; Mike and Kateri, brothers; Daniel, John, William and Kevin Murphy, one sister; Patricia Murphy, grandparents; Audrey and Al Schreiner, one niece Sawyer and one nephew Ezra, several aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Daniel Johnson and John Murphy and grandmother, Beverly Murphy. Jeffrey was deeply loved, and will be dearly missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held Monday August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Patricks Catholic Church, 5025 N Nelson St. Spokane, WA. Memorials may be made to Reardan Fire and Rescue, PO Box 151, Reardan, WA 99029. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

