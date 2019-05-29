Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Dene CHRISMAN. View Sign Service Information Strate Funeral Home 505 10th St PO Box 175 Davenport , WA 99122 (509)-725-4151 Send Flowers Obituary

CHRISMAN, Jeffrey Dene Jeffrey Dene Chrisman, 51, passed away suddenly at his home in Creston, Washington, on the evening of May 21, 2019. His friend Stephanie Elrod was with him when he collapsed and began CPR before the Creston ambulance and EMTs arrived. He was trans- ported to Lincoln Hospital in Davenport but could not be revived. Jeff was born in Lincoln Hospital on February 13, 1968 to Merlin and Alice Chrisman. He lived in Creston most of his life and attended the Creston School before enrolling in Spokane Community College for a period of time. He worked for several area farmers and spent time in a variety of jobs including construction and logging, and even tried his hand on a fishing boat and fish cannery in Alaska. Most recently, he worked for 20 years as a machine operator at an Airway Heights factory, before starting work as a fork-lift operator in Davenport. He was a past member of the Creston Fire Department. Jeff loved the outdoors and over the years spent unlimited hours cutting and splitting firewood for people throughout the area. Many northwest Lincoln County residents depended on him for their winter heat. He enjoyed trips to the ocean along the Washington coast, picking huckleberries on Sherman Pass, snow skiing, rafting in area lakes, and NASCAR racing. For years, he spent as much time as he could on his family's beautiful, secluded property near Hawk Creek, where he cut wood, picnicked, and visited the graves of his beloved pets in the animal cemetery he created there. Jeff also enjoyed photographing the abundance of wildlife that frequent the area, while he relished the peaceful solitude of the site. Though he sometimes led a troubled life, Jeff is remembered by many who knew him as a fearless dare-devil, an extremely hard worker, and a generous, caring person who would do just about anything for those in need of help. He was also known for his deep love for his children. Jeff is survived by his parents, Alice and Merlin Chrisman; his sons, Brady Hearrean (Bre) and Kiernan Chrisman (Megan); his sister Polly McIrvin (Andy); five grandchildren; a niece and three nephews; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins and good friend, Stephanie Elrod. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Aubrey and Irene Chrisman and Ed and Katy Hamilton. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Chapel of Strate Funeral Home in Davenport, WA at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 1, 2019. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Creston Fire Department or the Wilbur Food Bank. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at

