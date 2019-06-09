Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Joseph HARWOOD. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HARWOOD, Jeffrey Joseph The world became a little less honest, witty, sincere and friendly when Jeffrey passed away June 3, 2019. Jeff was a very social person who touched the lives of those he met. Although challenged in life, he proudly built a life of independent living and could always be counted on to remember practically every milestone in his friends lives. Warm and captivating, he was always a treat to spend countless hours conversing with. Jeff was born on December 31, 1949 where he joined his sister Joyce. They lived in St. John WA until the 7th grade when they, along with mother Erma, moved to Colfax to continue their education. They continued their schooling in Pullman before moving to Spokane where they became involved with their church, making new friends while helping those in need. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother Erma and sister Joyce. He leaves his wonderful friends and caregivers, Rebecca, Irena, Pastor Terry, Tom, Peter and Sky who already miss him dearly. A small celebration of his incredible life will be arranged at a later date.

