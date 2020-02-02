Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Scott WATSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

WATSON, Jeffery Scott (Age 69) Jeff Watson died on his 69th birthday, December 30, 2019 in Greer, South Carolina of complications from strokes. Although Jeff did not live in the Spokane area for his last 40 years, Spokane and Liberty Lake in particular were his forever hometowns. He tried to get back as often has he could and maintained many friendships from his childhood and young adulthood. Arriving at Liberty Lake at age nine, Jeff, his parents, Jim and Lois, and older brothers, Jim and Rick, lived first in a tiny trailer at Sandy Beach Resort, soon moving a few houses away. Later they moved across the lake before finally relocating to Opportunity in 1968. Jeff graduated from Greenacres Elementary and Junior High, Central Valley High (class of 1969), SCC and Eastern. In order to keep paying his own way through school Jeff pumped gas, moved sprinkler pipe, lifeguarded and many other jobs. After college he spent two years in the Peace Corps in South Korea. Nobody who knew Jeff was surprised he made that choice because helping others was just what he did, who he was. He taught Junior High in Moses Lake for two years before scratching the itch to return to work overseas by joining the Peace Corps again - this time for an assignment in the Philippines where he met his wife, Catherine. Jeff spent most of the next 25 years in the Philippines and Nigeria where he coordinated blindness prevention projects that saved or restored eyesight for too many to count. Beyond helping those in need Jeff loved spending time with family and friends, skiing (on snow and water), adventures, Volkswagen bugs, music, studying the Bible, dogs and watching Doc Martin and other comedies. Jeff's laugh was legendary. Jeff is survived by his children, Tyler (Regina) Watson of Munich, Germany and Olivia Watson; and his former spouse Catherine Seamands Watson of Springfield, VA; his brother Jim Watson (Beth Naylor) of Eugene, OR; and nieces Megan Thompson, Jennifer Schreck, Melissa Garman, Leah Naylor Watson and nephew Jay Watson. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Rick. The family is eternally grateful for the Jeff's South Carolina community, Greer Rehab and Palladium Hospice for the caring and kindness shown to Jeff during his time there.

