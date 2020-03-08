Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffrey Thomas WORTHINGTON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Mirabeau Park Hotel 1100 North Sullivan Road Spokane , WA View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Worthington, Jeffrey T. Jeffrey Thomas Worthington, 48 of Athol, Idaho passed away on March 3rd of 2020. Jeff's life will be celebrated at Mirabeau Park Hotel: 1100 North Sullivan Road, Spokane, WA. His Celebration will be on Sunday the 8th, open house between 1 and 3pm. Jeff was born in Spokane WA on December 14th, 1971. Jeff graduated from East Valley High School and worked as a machinist up till the time of his passing. Jeff was married to Stacia McKinley on September 11th 1993, Jeff and Stacia were married for 25 years. Jeff was a husband, father, grandfather, son and brother. He enjoyed hunting, camping, traveling, and most of all being with his family. Jeff is survived by his wife, Stacia; daughters: Taylor, Madison and Emma; grandsons, Harrison and Mason; son-in-law, Sam; mother, Trudy; sister, Pamela; brother-in-law Jim; niece, Jillian; nephew, Jake; and so many others that had a large presence in Jeff's life. Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Thomas Lloyd Worthington. Jeff will carry on in the ones he left behind. He will be greatly missed and is loved beyond measure. Bell Tower Funeral Home is entrusted with services.

