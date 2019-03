Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jeffry Warren SLEEP. View Sign

SLEEP, Jeffry Warren On February 3rd of this year, a shadow fell on our small world when Jeff Sleep passed away from a cardiac event that was complicated by his battle with Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS). Jeffry Warren Sleep was born on December 19, 1960, the youngest of 5 children of Robert and Eddie Sleep. After his parent's divorce, Jeff spent his early years in Spokane, returning to his hometown of Sandpoint to attend high school. Jeff was an industrious young man and was proud of the fact that he became a licensed Private Pilot before he got his driver's license. Immediately after high school, Jeff enlisted in the Marine Corps; his outstanding record in boot camp with the subsequent meritorious promotion to PFC allowed him to get orders to become a recruiter's aide after his boot camp leave. As usual, he excelled in this position and was able to assist in the enlistment of several young men in the North Idaho area. Jeff's next duty station was Camp Pendleton California, where he proudly served as an infantryman with the famed First Marine Division. During this enlistment he also served on Okinawa and in the Philippines. Upon his re-enlistment Jeff got orders to the prestigious Marine Detachment, Marine Barracks, Trident Sub Base at Bangor, Washington, where he served as a Platoon Sergeant until his military obligation was fulfilled. After receiving his Honorable Discharge, Jeff returned to Spokane where he trained to be a professional long-haul truck driver. Jeff enjoyed the travel and often regaled his friends and family with stories from the road. Jeff was fortunate to be able to spend several years with his wife as a team driver. After Jeff's medical condition finally forced him into disability retirement, he focused his energy on helping raise his grandson Uriah, affectionately referred to as "Scooter"- who called him "Grumpy"; a name Jeff was most proud of. Jeff was great with kids and they all called him Grumpy. He supported them by volunteering to teach Physical Education to Uriah's class at school, donating to special school events, Veteran's Day events, and making sure their Valentine's parties were extra special. Jeff was also the Den Leader for Uriah's Cub Scout Pack and was able to put some of his Marine Corps training to good use by organizing camping trips and teaching survival skills. Jeff always had a dog, or two, by his side, most recently Doogy and Brandy. He belonged to an Australian Shepherd group on Facebook and posted on social media often about his dogs and their antics. Jeff was an avid reader and knew something about everything. He could engage in a conversation with anyone about anything. He was a constant fount of information you may, or may not know you needed. Jeff was a member of the ,Chapter 6 of Spokane, the Marine Corps Association, and the Sandpoint Eagles Aerie 589. He is survived by his wife, Deana; sons KJ (Kendra) and Mike (Lindsay); grandchildren Uriah, Sarayah, Starla, Emily, and Saylor; Siblings Gordy (Jenny), Robynn, Brent (Tawnie), Bruce (Candace), Tammy, and Jere; several nieces and nephews and one great-granddaughter. Both of Jeff's parents proceeded him in death. Graveside services will be held on Saturday, June 22nd, 2019 at 11am at Pinecrest Cemetery, in Sandpoint, Idaho. Peggy Allen will officiate. A Celebration of Life will take place after the services at Sandpoint Eagles Aerie #589. Family and friends are invited to attend.

