DELISTRATY, Jema Gail (Age 55) March 16, 1958 - February 27, 2014 Jema Delistraty was born March 16, 1958, to Frances and Stowe Allen in Brookfield, IL, and passed away on February 27, 2014, in Spokane, WA, at age 55. Jema married Damon Delistraty, 61, in Grand Teton National Park in 1989. In Spokane, they raised two children, Cody, 21, and Joseph, 19. She was the youngest of her sisters, Sue Paustian and Jan Jarvis. Jema was a beloved wife, mother, and sister. Jema was a lifelong swimmer. Starting at a young age, she won national awards as a child and went on to co-captain the swim team for the University of Wyoming, where she received Bachelors and Masters degrees in Exercise Physiology. She continued swimming her entire life, a meditative and competitive passion that ultimately prepared her well to battle cancer for three-and-a-half years. Jema worked in cardiac rehabilitation for over 30 years in Laramie, WY, La Crosse, WI, and Spokane. She employed her medical expertise and radiant charm to help patients restore their health and attain their full potential. Jema was also an adjunct faculty member at Gonzaga University in Spokane, where she taught exercise physiology and cardiac rehabilitation. She is fondly remembered for the way she personally mentored students and ignited an enthusiasm for learning within them. Exercise and sports, as a competitor, coach, and fan, were deeply important to Jema. Watching her son, Joe, play soccer, bike riding with friends, competing in triathlons, and morning jogs with Trawler (the family's chocolate Lab), held a special significance for her. Many of Jema's lifelong friendships were forged through exercise, specifically her compassionate swim group at the Spokane YMCA. Jema also enjoyed traveling, experiencing a variety of cultures, and meeting new people. She traveled to Africa in her early twenties, recording her adventures in a series of journals and remarkable photographs. With her family, she planned and enjoyed many trips to Europe, including seeing the Tour de France in Switzerland, taking her son, Cody, to his first day of school in France, and volunteering with a charitable organization in Hungary and Romania with her family. Every summer, she planted a garden and marveled at the backyard miracle. Clearly and most importantly, Jema defined herself as a Christian. She lived her faith openly, loving God and loving people. She freely gave her time and energy to building friendships and to helping anyone in need. Every morning, she spent time with God, reading her Bible, praying for specific people, giving thanks, and journaling her thoughts. The world is a better place because of Jema. She is remembered for her joy, her shining spirit, and the way she viewed life as a gift, attributing her many inspirational qualities to Jesus working through her. She challenged those she met to seek out their faith, and all who knew her are better for it. Although her life on Earth was cut short, her vibrant spirit will live on forever in Heaven and in our hearts. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Swim Across America (

