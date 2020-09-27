HALVORSON, Jemaine Leigh November 23, 1962 - September 21, 2020 Jemaine Leigh Halvorson died unexpectedly after a short illness on September 21, 2020. Leigh was born to Martha and Al Abila in San Juan, Puerto Rico on November 23, 1962. She grew up in Metairie Louisiana and graduated from Charity Hospital School of Nursing and South Alabama University with her BSN. She worked as a nurse at Charity Hospital when she met the love of her life, Thomas Halvorson MD. Leigh and Tom married on September 21, 1991 in New Orleans, Louisiana. They were blessed with 4 children, Jennifer Leigh, Jessica Marie, Caroline Rose and Thomas Peter. Leigh lived in many states and left many friends around the globe-in Guam, Virginia, and Utah to name a few. She was the Volunteer Coordinator at Mullan Road Elementary, Sacajawea Middle School and Lewis and Clark High School. She was an active member of the PTG in all of the schools her children attended and was in the LC Booster Club, and Leigh was an officer in the LC Instrumental Music Parents' Association. In 2017, she was awarded the Outstanding Volunteer of the Year for Spokane Public Schools. Her love of animals led her to Volunteer in the Pet Therapy program at Sacred Heart Medical Center where she also served as a trainer for new volunteers. She read to children at her local elementary school and was team Mom for too many teams to count. Leigh was active in her parish as well. Leigh is survived by her parents, Martha and Al Abila, brother Vincent Abila, niece Lindsey Abila, her devoted husband of 29 years, Thomas Halvorson and their beloved children Jennifer, Caroline and Thomas. She is preceded in death by their daughter Jessica. A celebration of her life will be scheduled in the Spring when gatherings are allowed. A private Vigil Mass was held on Friday, September 25th at the family's parish of St. Aloysius Church. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to The Childhood Cancer Organization of the Inland Northwest, Pet Partners, and Rescue 4 All.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store