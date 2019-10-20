SANTIAGO, Jennie Dianne (Jachetta) (Age 61) Jennie passed away on October 8, 2019 in the Spokane Valley, WA. After a long battle with a chronic lung disease, our heavenly Father gave her peace and a place to rest. She is reunited with her parents Rich Jachetta and Robbie Gurney who had preceded her in death. Jennie leaves behind three daughters Rachel West of Derbyshire, England, Sarah Jachetta and Michaela Jachetta both of Spokane, WA; five precious grandchildren: Kinsley, Avarie, Nymira, Garion, and Alijah. After graduating from Rogers High School in 1976 she became a licensed beautician. She loved and is best remembered for cutting hair. If you met Jennie you had a haircut! She also worked 10 years for the Express Program in Spokane School District 81. She was President of the PTA and a foster parent. Jennie had a kind heart. She loved being a mom and made the holidays special; decorating, baking, shopping and parties. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and having picnics. Her grandchildren filled her heart. Her love for animals filled her home. Jennie will be missed but not forgotten. For those who would like to celebrate Jennie and share memories there will be a lunch at the , 300 W. Mission, Spokane, WA, Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 pm.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 20, 2019