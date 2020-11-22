1/2
Jennie Margaret (Beary) MOYLE
1958 - 2020
MOYLE, Jennie Margaret (nee Beary ) Jennie was born on November 28, 1958 in Toronto, Canada. She was the first child of John and Barbara Beary. Jennie passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 in Spokane, WA at the very young age of 61. Jennie is survived by her loving husband, Bill Moyle; father, John M. Beary (Dorothy); siblings Jacqueline Baker, Shawn Beary and Anne Markus. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Viv and her children Bobby, Bernard, Bridget, and Briana. She leaves behind her love for all her many nieces and nephews and her cousins in England and Canada. Jennie is preceded in death by her loving mother, Barbara J. Beary, and her dear friend, Linda Adams. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Please visit Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral for more about Jennie's life. We hope you will leave a message on her Tribute Wall. https://www.pnwcremation.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pacific NW Cremation - North Spokane
4407 N. Division St., Suite 103
Spokane, WA 99207
(509) 483-3440
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Jennie was great help when she was working for our District Manager, thanks for being there.
Bill
Friend
November 11, 2020
Jennie will be sorely missed, her loving support as a friend and her beaming smile will be rembered along with her wonderful laugh. Until we meet again Mate!
Lisa Rupert
November 11, 2020
Jennie was a loving friend and amazing hostess. She welcomed all in her home and loved a great laugh. We'll miss her dearly.
Lisa Rupert
Friend
