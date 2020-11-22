MOYLE, Jennie Margaret (nee Beary ) Jennie was born on November 28, 1958 in Toronto, Canada. She was the first child of John and Barbara Beary. Jennie passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020 in Spokane, WA at the very young age of 61. Jennie is survived by her loving husband, Bill Moyle; father, John M. Beary (Dorothy); siblings Jacqueline Baker, Shawn Beary and Anne Markus. She is survived by her mother-in-law, Viv and her children Bobby, Bernard, Bridget, and Briana. She leaves behind her love for all her many nieces and nephews and her cousins in England and Canada. Jennie is preceded in death by her loving mother, Barbara J. Beary, and her dear friend, Linda Adams. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Please visit Pacific Northwest Cremation and Funeral for more about Jennie's life. We hope you will leave a message on her Tribute Wall. https://www.pnwcremation.com
