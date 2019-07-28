Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jennifer Ann HOFF. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HOFF, Jennifer Ann Jennifer Ann Hoff was born July 18, 1958 to Dorene and Jim Hoff. Jenny fought a valiant 13-year battle with ALS, and died from complications of the disease on July 19, one day after her 61st birthday. Jen grew up in Spokane with six siblings. She attended St Xaviers and Hamilton grade schools, and Marycliff High school. Jen developed many self-taught skills: fabulous cook and baker, beautiful vocalist, great guitarist, talented seamstress, and so much more. Jen became a "Warrior with a Mission" when diagnosed in 2006 with ALS (Lou Gehrig's). She became the public face of ALS locally, and was featured frequently in print and video for her advocacy to find a cure. Despite her illness, Jenny always projected a positive, cheerful attitude. She was an amazing inspiration to countless numbers of people. Jenny's presence will be sorely missed by so many: Steve Dornbiere, her best friend and devoted caregiver; her six siblings Linda Richardson, Dale (Ann) Hoff, Lisa (Mike) Braddock, Mike (Linda) Hoff, Joe (Cheri) Hoff, and Tom (Kristy) Hoff; multiple nieces and nephews who called Jen their "Favorite Aunt"; and countless numbers of loving friends and long-time supporters from all aspects of her self-proclaimed "Live Out Loud" life. Jen was preceded in death by her parents, and by so many valued friends who walked the ALS path before her. A celebration of Jenny's amazing life is being planned for some time in August. Visit Jenny Hoff's Facebook page for details in a couple of weeks. In lieu of flowers, please donate to

