BLEASDELL, Jennifer Anne (Age 51) Jennifer was born July 5, 1969 in Eaton Rapids Michigan to Linda and Bob Bleasdell. She passed away in Spokane, September 11, 2020 after a long illness. She married Michael Nelson (deceased). They had two daughters Natasha Davis and Latanya Jaeger. Jen is survived by her daughters and her parents. She was a long time Spokane resident. She earned a MA degree in social work from Eastern WA University in Cheney. She worked in a variety of helping trades. She wanted to make a difference. She enjoyed learning, friends and cats. She especially enjoyed walking in the parks or along the river in Spokane. She was a good friend to many and will be missed.



