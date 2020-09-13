1/1
Jennifer Anne BLEASDELL
BLEASDELL, Jennifer Anne (Age 51) Jennifer was born July 5, 1969 in Eaton Rapids Michigan to Linda and Bob Bleasdell. She passed away in Spokane, September 11, 2020 after a long illness. She married Michael Nelson (deceased). They had two daughters Natasha Davis and Latanya Jaeger. Jen is survived by her daughters and her parents. She was a long time Spokane resident. She earned a MA degree in social work from Eastern WA University in Cheney. She worked in a variety of helping trades. She wanted to make a difference. She enjoyed learning, friends and cats. She especially enjoyed walking in the parks or along the river in Spokane. She was a good friend to many and will be missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
