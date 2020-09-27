Jennifer Jo Kamps Kumjian Jennifer Jo Kamps Kumjian, Spokane, passed away September 4th, 2020. Born August 18, 1975, Jennifer "Jenny-Baloo" grew up in Post Falls, ID. The oldest of 8 siblings, Jennifer was the consummate "big sister" who always put her family first and never failed to make her siblings dissolve into fits of laughter at her antics. Witty and mischievous, she had an amazing way of lighting up a room and would go to great lengths to make others smile and laugh. Jennifer had endless amounts of enthusiasm and energy, which she put to good use on Post Falls Middle and High Schools' cheerleading squads. After graduating in 1993, Jennifer spent a year in Denmark as a student then later moved to California. Although she loved traveling, she eventually returned home to the Inland Northwest, settling in Spokane and continuing her career in retail. There, she married Jesse Kumjian in 2003 (later divorced) and in 2005 welcomed to the world her son and light of her life, Isaac. Jennifer was extremely artistic and enjoyed making pottery and jewelry. Camping and being in nature with family and friends was a source of joy, rest, and relaxation. She was a thoughtful, loving, and attentive daughter, sister, and mother. Empathetic to the core, she never hesitated to provide loving support and a listening ear. Jennifer was preceded in death by her mother Belinda Pierce, sister Jessica Roylance, and grandparents. She is survived by her son Isaac Kumjian of Spokane; father and step-mother Joe and Julie Kamps of Post Falls; step-father Tracy Pierce of Spokane; brothers Bryce McKeirnan (Kacie), Joe Kamps III (Lenna), and Jackson Kamps; sisters Jillian Ott (Matt), Janessa Kamps and Julianna Kamps; and step-brothers Brian Pierce and Jeffrey Pierce. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and other extended family. A memorial service will be held on October 10, 2020 at 2 pm at the Post Falls Senior Center.



