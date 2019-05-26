PERKINS, Jennifer (Age 75) Jennifer passed away May 6, 2019 in Spokane, WA. She was born in Colfax, WA on March 21, 1944. She was married to David Perkins for 48 years before his death. She is remem-bered as a good and kind person who loved her family very much. She enjoyed reading, spending time with friends and family, her pets, and genealogy. Jennifer is survived by her daughters, Shannon M and Tara Perkins both of Spokane; and sisters Linda (Don) Hansen of Spokane, and Doris (James) Hiebert of Newport, WA. A private inurnment will take place at Fairmount Memorial Park. Please direct memorial gifts to the Spokane Humane Society or SpokAnimal.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 26, 2019