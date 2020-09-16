IRVINE, Jenny May January 23rd, 1971- September 3rd, 2020 In loving memory of Jenny May Irvine, 49. Jenny passed away suddenly on Thursday, September 3rd, 2020 in Spokane, WA. She was born to Verne and Penny Wagenaar on January 23rd, 1971 in Hardin, MT. Jenny grew up in Hardin with her parents and sister Jackie Mohr. She frequently spoke of her happy childhood memories which included camping and waterskiing. Those were staples of her upbringing that she made a point to incorporate while raising her own children. Upon graduating from Hardin High School in 1989, she moved to Spokane, WA where she would reside for her remaining years. On June 17th, 2000, Jenny married Rex Irvine. Together they had five children, and six grandchildren with one on the way. Family was absolutely everything to Jenny. In her free time she enjoyed spending time with her family camping, having get-togethers and celebrating birthdays and holidays. Jenny is survived by her husband Rex Irvine (57), their five children and six grandchildren: her daughter Sierra Knudson (30), her husband Dane Knudson (32) and their three sons Liam (5), Cameron (3) and Nolan (1); her pregnant daughter Shayla Strickland (27) her husband Gage Strickland (24) and their son Leone (4); her son Colt Irvine (26) and his partner Haven Cram (22) and their sons Kyan (3) and Wyatt (1); and finally her twin daughters Remmy Irvine (12) and Cheyenne Irvine (12). Furthermore, Jenny is survived by her parents, Verne (79) and Penny Wagenaar (76) and her sister, Jackie Mohr (53) and her husband Donald Mohr (52), as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Jenny lived for her children, they meant the world to her. She loved them fiercely. The tragedy of her death will infinitely weigh heavily on the hearts of her family and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store