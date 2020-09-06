SCOLLARD, Jerold Francis (Age 80) Jerold Francis Scollard, 80, active in Spokane business and community affairs, passed away on Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 in Victoria, BC. "Jerry" as he preferred to be known was CEO of Scollard's Cleaners in Spokane and was later a real estate developer in Sidney, BC, Canada. Jerry Scollard was born on June 17, 1940 in Rapid City, SD USA to Albert John Scollard and Adeline Marie Scollard (Hoffert). He moved with his family to Spokane, WA at an early age. He graduated from North Central High School in 1958, Whitworth College in 1962 with B.A. in Marketing, and served in the Washington National Guard. Jerry was the owner of Scollard's Cleaners which was started by his parents and grew under his leadership into the largest dry cleaning chain in Spokane. Jerry was an innovator, winning industry awards for advertising, cleaning plant design and for implementing modern management practices. He started the successful and long-lived "Coats 4 Kids" campaign which has provided thousands of clean, free winter coats for needy children in Spokane. He was a member of Knox Presbyterian Church for over 40 years. When health issues forced him to move to Sidney, BC Canada in 1987, he handled his challenges with good humor and without complaint. He overcame those challenges to start new ventures as an award-winning real estate developer and as a reflexologist before retiring. He attended St. Elizabeth's Church in Sidney for over 30 years. Jerry is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra Scollard; son, Eric and his wife Jil of Lake Forest Park, WA; daughter Gina of Shoreline, WA; nephew Bob and his wife Terese of Beaverton, OR; and grandsons Clay, Kirk, and Kent all of Lake Forest Park, WA. All loved him dearly and will miss him greatly. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Arbor Memorial in Sidney, BC Canada. Remembrances in lieu of flowers may be made to your local food bank because helping families was a passion of his.



