Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerome D. "Jerry" GARDNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

GARDNER, Jerome D. (Age 78) Jerome (Jerry) Davis Gardner passed peacefully into the next life a well-loved and highly regarded man, long before we were ready to let him go. He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia; his daughters Darby McLean (Aaron) and Cara Gardner; grandchildren Sydney, Nash, Lucas and Lila; as well as brothers Jim (Roz) and Jon (Judy) and numerous extended family and wonderful friends. Born in Asheville, North Carolina, Jerry moved with his family to Los Angeles and grew up a true California kid, playing football and enjoying L.A. car culture through the 50s. Jerry joined the Army in 1960 and served in Korea. He trained as a Security Police Officer and saw a part of the world that left a profound impression on him. During his early adult life Jerry became a man of deep convictions about right and wrong, which led to a passion for upholding the law. Upon separation from the Army, Jerry joined the Pasadena Police Department where he spent 12 years. During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Pat. In 1974 they gave up the busy, often dangerous lifestyle of shift work and big city policing to pursue a dream of raising their family in a small town. Jerry and Pat moved to Cheney, WA, where he accepted a position as Police Chief. Jerry served as Cheney's Police Chief for 25 years. When hired, he was the youngest Chief in the state and upon his retirement in 1999, he was the longest tenured Chief in Washington. In retirement, Jerry traded in his badge for a small card that read: "Jerry Gardner: Police Chief Career Arrested by Retirement. Now Doing Life." Jerry and Pat settled into their dream lakeside retirement home in Newman Lake, WA, enjoying long visits with friends far and wide, afternoons dragging kids around on water skis behind the boat, evenings by the fireside, and wine on the deck. Always one to support and encourage others, Jerry also became actively engaged with Guide Dogs for the Blind, an organization that breeds, trains, and places world-class guide dogs with sight-restricted individuals. Jerry and Pat have been devoted puppy raisers for this organization. Eventually, they adopted Fairlane, a guide dog who, like Jerry, was ready for full retirement. Jerry and Fairlane were inseparable, living the easy life between Newman Lake and a newly established residence at Trutina, in Liberty Lake. Jerry is gone too soon, but he had a long, fine life indeed. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Sunday, September 15th, at 2pm in the clubhouse of Riverside at Trutina (22495 E. Clairmont Ln., Liberty Lake, WA). For those wishing to pay tribute, the family requests considering a donation in Jerry's name to Guide Dogs For The Blind. Gifts can be directed to the Spokane chapter by searching "GDB Puppy Raisers Club Donation Form" from your browser, and selecting the Spokane, WA club from the pulldown menu.

GARDNER, Jerome D. (Age 78) Jerome (Jerry) Davis Gardner passed peacefully into the next life a well-loved and highly regarded man, long before we were ready to let him go. He leaves behind his loving wife of 47 years, Patricia; his daughters Darby McLean (Aaron) and Cara Gardner; grandchildren Sydney, Nash, Lucas and Lila; as well as brothers Jim (Roz) and Jon (Judy) and numerous extended family and wonderful friends. Born in Asheville, North Carolina, Jerry moved with his family to Los Angeles and grew up a true California kid, playing football and enjoying L.A. car culture through the 50s. Jerry joined the Army in 1960 and served in Korea. He trained as a Security Police Officer and saw a part of the world that left a profound impression on him. During his early adult life Jerry became a man of deep convictions about right and wrong, which led to a passion for upholding the law. Upon separation from the Army, Jerry joined the Pasadena Police Department where he spent 12 years. During this time, he met and married the love of his life, Pat. In 1974 they gave up the busy, often dangerous lifestyle of shift work and big city policing to pursue a dream of raising their family in a small town. Jerry and Pat moved to Cheney, WA, where he accepted a position as Police Chief. Jerry served as Cheney's Police Chief for 25 years. When hired, he was the youngest Chief in the state and upon his retirement in 1999, he was the longest tenured Chief in Washington. In retirement, Jerry traded in his badge for a small card that read: "Jerry Gardner: Police Chief Career Arrested by Retirement. Now Doing Life." Jerry and Pat settled into their dream lakeside retirement home in Newman Lake, WA, enjoying long visits with friends far and wide, afternoons dragging kids around on water skis behind the boat, evenings by the fireside, and wine on the deck. Always one to support and encourage others, Jerry also became actively engaged with Guide Dogs for the Blind, an organization that breeds, trains, and places world-class guide dogs with sight-restricted individuals. Jerry and Pat have been devoted puppy raisers for this organization. Eventually, they adopted Fairlane, a guide dog who, like Jerry, was ready for full retirement. Jerry and Fairlane were inseparable, living the easy life between Newman Lake and a newly established residence at Trutina, in Liberty Lake. Jerry is gone too soon, but he had a long, fine life indeed. A celebration of Jerry's life will be held on Sunday, September 15th, at 2pm in the clubhouse of Riverside at Trutina (22495 E. Clairmont Ln., Liberty Lake, WA). For those wishing to pay tribute, the family requests considering a donation in Jerry's name to Guide Dogs For The Blind. Gifts can be directed to the Spokane chapter by searching "GDB Puppy Raisers Club Donation Form" from your browser, and selecting the Spokane, WA club from the pulldown menu. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close