HAUPT, Jerome (Age 81) May 30, 1938 - May 9, 2020 Jerry passed from this Earth on May 9, 2020. Jerry was born May 30, 1938 in Spokane and raised here. He attended John Rogers High School, and graduated summa cum laude from Gonzaga University. He married his college sweetheart, ReNell Jenkins, shortly after graduation and together they served 30 years active duty in the U.S. Army. ReNell passed away after 42 yeas of marriage. He spent his military career in, among other locations, Germany, South Korea and Vietnam. He was awarded the silver star, two bronze stars, a purple heart, and the air medal and cross of gallantry from the Republic of Vietnam. In 2013, Jerry met the next great love of his life, Patricia Luckey. Their first date, which lasted four hours and ended with their first kiss. Jerry and Patricia were engaged five weeks later and married on her birthday, September 20, 2014. Jerry was active and well known in Catholic parish life, serving on several parish councils and president of a pastoral council. He served as board member and president of the Spokane Valley Rotary, earning a "Paul Harris Fellow," Rotary International's highest honor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lambert and Ivernia (Albo) Haupt, and his brother, Tom. Jerry is survived by his wife, Patricia, his three children, Paul Haupt, David Haupt and Jennifer (Haupt) Haisley (Scott), seven grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by Patricia's children, Steven Webber (Anna), Jeanne Bakker (Mark), and Royden Kinsey Luckey and Patricia's six grandchildren. Jerry is also survived by his sister, Cathy (Haupt) Doerr (Mark), Jerry's brother, Richard Haupt (Amy) and Jerry's three nieces Elizabeth Doerr (Cory Adams), Emily Offerdahl (Kyle) and Abigail Doerr. Memorial services will take place at a later time.



