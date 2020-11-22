BEUHL, Jerome L. (Age 80) Jerome Leon Beuhl, was born August 27, 1940 in Conrad, MT to Lucille and Leon Beuhl. He passed away peacefully on November 13, 2020. Jerry is survived by his wife of 54 years,Therese; son Robert (Carmen); daugh-ter Rebecca (Anthony); his grandchildren, Daniel, Katie, Caleb, and Jacob; his brother Steve (Mary); and his foster son, Danny. Jerry began his career in finance, and worked for the WA State Department of Revenue until retirement in 1996. He was a quiet man with a huge heart. "Papa Jerry" and his wife supported numerous foster children over the last three decades. Besides spending time with family and friends, he enjoyed landscaping, researching his genealogy, traveling, and watching the Gonzaga Bulldogs play basketball. Throughout his entire life, he held an unwavering faith in God, which he shared with those who surrounded him. His deep devotion and passion for life were an inspiration for so many, and he will be greatly missed. No funeral or memorial service is immediately planned. Donations can be made to Hospice House of Spokane-North.



