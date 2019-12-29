|
SULLIVAN, Jerome R. "Jerry" (Age 85) Jerome (Jerry) R. Sullivan was born on November 6, 1934 to Richard and Ruby Sullivan. He passed away unexpectedly on November 23, 2019 as the result of Alzheimer's disease. He was very proud of his Irish heritage as his grandparents homesteaded in the Valley, whereby the roads of Sullivan and Flora are namesakes. Jerry attended Sacred Heart Catholic School and graduated from Gonzaga High School in 1951 where he lettered in football and track. During the summer months he worked for the U.S. Forest Service fighting blister rust and manning a lookout station. Upon graduation from Gonzaga at the age of 17, he enlisted in the Marine Corps. serving four years during the Korean War. Of those years he spent 18 months at the Chosen Reservoir, being wounded from shrapnel and suffering from frozen feet for the balance of this life. Jerry was awarded several ribbons and medals including the Expert Rifleman during service to his country. The often quoted saying "Once a Marine always a Marine" which he lived by. After completing his military obligation S/Sgt. Jerry returned to Spokane and attended Cheney College of Education. He worked many years as a detail man in the pharmaceutical business, changing to wholesale electronics in the '70s. For fifteen years Jerry was an outside salesman for NW Electronics leaving that company to manage Spokane's Pringle Electronics until that portion of the business was returned to Seattle. He was employed by Safway Supply until his retirement in 2001, often saying in jest "the only thing I miss from working is the 1st and the 15th." In his younger years Jerry enjoyed scuba diving, hunting, fishing, camping, and was a true outdoorsman. He was an avid reader until his eyesight commenced to fail. He had an infectious smile, was a warm outgoing and congenial individual, taking great delight in serving his margaritas at the Chili Cook Offs, spending summers on Lake Coeur d'Alene sailing their Shillelagh, meeting new friends, entertaining family and guests. For many years they skied at various resorts. He would often say that we were very fortunate to have a marvelous blended family and looked forward to their many visits. "May the Road rise up to meet you. May the wind always be at your back. May the sun shine warm on your face and the rains fall soft upon the fields. And until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand." Jerry is survived by his wife of 45 years, Peggy; daughters, Colleen Baker (Billy), Shaughnessy Sullivan (Warren Stotler); daughter-in-law Helene Sullivan, step-daughter Patta Johnson and daughter-in-law Polly Johnson, six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son S/Sgt. Kevin Sullivan and step-son Lars Hunter Johnson. Jerry's memorial services will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory, 2203 N. Division St., Spokane, Washington with reception in Deacon John Sicilia's Room. Private family entombment will be at Fairmount Memorial Park on January 3, 2020. To leave an online condolence to Jerry's family, please visit our website at: www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 29, 2019