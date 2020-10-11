Jerome SIMPSON

SIMPSON, Jerome Willis "Jerry" (Age 81) Jerome "Jerry" Willis Simpson passed away peacefully on September 26th, 2020 in Spokane at the age of 81. Jerry was born to Ira and Louis Marie Simpson on September 28th, 1938 in Spokane, WA. where he lived until he was a teenager. He then moved to a ranch just outside of Colfax, where his father owned a butcher shop named Simpson's Meats in downtown Colfax, this is where he began his trade in meat cutting and the value of hard work and discipline. It was there that his love for agriculture and farming began. Jerry was a firm believer in doing things right the first time, something he instilled in both his children and his grandchildren. He would often share stories of his teenage years on the ranch farming and tending to his pigs and sheep Jerry attended Pullman High School and joined the Navy in 1956. During his five years of service as a corpsman, he was a surgical nurse. He met and married his first wife, Kimiko Hara, while serving in Japan. Shortly after they returned to the states and started a family. In 1968, after his two children were born, Jerry moved his family to Alaska where he continued his career as a meat cutter working for various food chains. In 1979, they returned to the Eastern Washington and he worked for Excel Foods and then Rosauers supermarket from where he later retired. In 1981 he met and married Brenda (Sande) Simpson, although they later divorced, he still considers his ex-wife as a close and dear friend Jerry had many hobbies, from gardening, to canning, to bird hunting and to making the family sausage recipe, but his favorite was to troll the waters of the area neighboring rivers and lakes. Family and friends enjoyed his cooking, especially his baked beans. He is preceded in death by his parents Ira and Louis Marie (Anderson) Simpson. He will be lovingly missed and remembered by his two children Ron (Julie) Simpson and Anne Simpson, his brother Kenneth Simpson, four grandchildren Gerry (Sara) Kelley, Sean Kelley, Garet (Audra) Simpson, and Kristen Simpson, and two great-grandchildren Kia and Avery Kelley. Family would like to thank Deaconess Medical Staff, Good Samaritan, Kindered at Home and Beneficial In-Home Care for their compassionate care. Jerry's remains will be laid to rest at Washington State Veterans Cemetery. He requested that no memorial service be held and that no flowers are to be sent. Memorial donations can be made in his name to ASPCA.org
or PBS Spokane.