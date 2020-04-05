HANSON, Jerri (Age 66) January 7, 1954 - March 31, 2020 Jerri Hanson lost her battle with cancer on March 31st, 2020. Jerri passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by loved ones. Jerri was born January 7th, 1954 to Oscar and Isobel Hanson. Jerri graduated from John R. Rogers High School. She worked several jobs over the years. Key Tronic, Lyn-Tron, Laidlaw and Special Mobility Services. Jerri enjoyed driving, as well as helping others while at work. Jerri was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Isobel Hanson of Spokane, her sister Elizabeth (Kay) Anderson of Spokane, her sister Carla Hintz of Spokane. Jerri was survived by her daughter Cory Ann Hanson and two grandsons Dennis and Corden Foster in Spokane, her sister and brother-in-law Daryl and Barry Schleicher in Lodi, California her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sue Hanson in Spokane, numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her dear friend Janet Degarmo and the wonderful people of hospice for taking care of Jerri. Allowing her to stay at home in comfort and care.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020