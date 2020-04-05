Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerri HANSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HANSON, Jerri (Age 66) January 7, 1954 - March 31, 2020 Jerri Hanson lost her battle with cancer on March 31st, 2020. Jerri passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by loved ones. Jerri was born January 7th, 1954 to Oscar and Isobel Hanson. Jerri graduated from John R. Rogers High School. She worked several jobs over the years. Key Tronic, Lyn-Tron, Laidlaw and Special Mobility Services. Jerri enjoyed driving, as well as helping others while at work. Jerri was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Isobel Hanson of Spokane, her sister Elizabeth (Kay) Anderson of Spokane, her sister Carla Hintz of Spokane. Jerri was survived by her daughter Cory Ann Hanson and two grandsons Dennis and Corden Foster in Spokane, her sister and brother-in-law Daryl and Barry Schleicher in Lodi, California her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sue Hanson in Spokane, numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her dear friend Janet Degarmo and the wonderful people of hospice for taking care of Jerri. Allowing her to stay at home in comfort and care.

HANSON, Jerri (Age 66) January 7, 1954 - March 31, 2020 Jerri Hanson lost her battle with cancer on March 31st, 2020. Jerri passed away peacefully in her own home, surrounded by loved ones. Jerri was born January 7th, 1954 to Oscar and Isobel Hanson. Jerri graduated from John R. Rogers High School. She worked several jobs over the years. Key Tronic, Lyn-Tron, Laidlaw and Special Mobility Services. Jerri enjoyed driving, as well as helping others while at work. Jerri was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Isobel Hanson of Spokane, her sister Elizabeth (Kay) Anderson of Spokane, her sister Carla Hintz of Spokane. Jerri was survived by her daughter Cory Ann Hanson and two grandsons Dennis and Corden Foster in Spokane, her sister and brother-in-law Daryl and Barry Schleicher in Lodi, California her brother and sister-in-law Bill and Sue Hanson in Spokane, numerous nieces and nephews as well as great-nieces and nephews. We would like to thank her dear friend Janet Degarmo and the wonderful people of hospice for taking care of Jerri. Allowing her to stay at home in comfort and care. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close