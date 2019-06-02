Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Adam CARLIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CARLIN, Jerry Adam Jerry Adam Carlin laid his hard working hands to rest on May 26, 2019. He was born March 9, 1951 in Spokane, WA to Russell and Margaret Carlin. He grad-uated from Cheney High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Air Force. After returning from service, he married Vicki McConnell. Jerry worked painstakingly hard to build them a beautiful home in the country where they raised 6 children. He was employed by Kaiser Aluminum and became an Operating Engineer in his later years, which he enjoyed. Jerry was a gifted craftsman and mechanic who could build or fix just about anything. He was always willing to share his knowledge and skills with anyone around him. He truly loved nature and was happiest when working on his property with his loyal dogs close by. He took pride in his thriving vegetable garden, which we all enjoyed. His grandchildren loved taking tractor rides with Grandpa. Never one to complain, Jerry silently endured as his pain and illness progressed. He instilled in us to work hard, have integrity, and respect others. We will always cherish the quality time spent around the bonfire and continue to do so in his loving memory. Jerry is survived by his children Andrew, Elizabeth (Troy) Saggau, Rebekah (Ben) Varela, Katherine (Tony) Morris, Margaret (Jerin) Harper, and Benjamin; grandchildren Jake, Levi, Owen, Adalynn, Isaac, Autumn, McKenna; brother Thomas and sister Cheryl Haigh. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Terrance.

CARLIN, Jerry Adam Jerry Adam Carlin laid his hard working hands to rest on May 26, 2019. He was born March 9, 1951 in Spokane, WA to Russell and Margaret Carlin. He grad-uated from Cheney High School in 1969 and enlisted in the Air Force. After returning from service, he married Vicki McConnell. Jerry worked painstakingly hard to build them a beautiful home in the country where they raised 6 children. He was employed by Kaiser Aluminum and became an Operating Engineer in his later years, which he enjoyed. Jerry was a gifted craftsman and mechanic who could build or fix just about anything. He was always willing to share his knowledge and skills with anyone around him. He truly loved nature and was happiest when working on his property with his loyal dogs close by. He took pride in his thriving vegetable garden, which we all enjoyed. His grandchildren loved taking tractor rides with Grandpa. Never one to complain, Jerry silently endured as his pain and illness progressed. He instilled in us to work hard, have integrity, and respect others. We will always cherish the quality time spent around the bonfire and continue to do so in his loving memory. Jerry is survived by his children Andrew, Elizabeth (Troy) Saggau, Rebekah (Ben) Varela, Katherine (Tony) Morris, Margaret (Jerin) Harper, and Benjamin; grandchildren Jake, Levi, Owen, Adalynn, Isaac, Autumn, McKenna; brother Thomas and sister Cheryl Haigh. He is preceded in death by his wife, parents, and brother Terrance. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close