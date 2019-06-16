Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Burroughs. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BURROUGHS, Jerry M. (Age 81) Jerry Burroughs passed away June 4, 2019. He lived in Beaverton, OR with his wife of 57 years, Katherine. Jerry was born February 20, 1938 in Spokane to Ted and Hazel Burroughs. Raised in Usk, he enjoyed hunting, and loved being in the outdoors. Jerry attended Cusick Public School and completed a BA in music from Eastern Washington in 1962: he played the tuba, pipe organ, and accordion. As an Army officer, he served in France and Vietnam, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Jerry worked in insurance and construction, and was a member of the Beaverton Elks lodge. He will be remembered for his integrity and principles, colorful storytelling, and mischievous sense of humor. He is survived by his wife Katherine; children John, Suzanne and Karin; sons-in-law Travis Fuller and Brian Thoroman; and granddaughters: Mia, Anika, Piper, Britta, and Elisabet. Jerry was laid to rest with full military honors at Willamette National Cemetery. A memorial will be held on June 21, at 3pm at the Beaverton Elks Lodge, 3464 SW 106th Ave.

Published in Spokesman-Review on June 16, 2019

