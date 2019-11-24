Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry D. CASE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CASE, Jerry D. (Age 63) March 16, 1956 - November 19, 2019 Jerry Case entered this world on March 16, 1956 to Glenn and Lorraine Case. He was the big brother to Carla Pendergrass and Glenna Lamatry (Bill). He always bragged he was born and raised in Kellogg, ID. Jerry enjoyed playing basketball but was built for football. Jerry was the proud father of three children, Chandra Mcpherson (Ray), Michelle Chamberland (Abraham), and Jerry Jr. Case (Karena). He had nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Jerry went into the Army after high school where he learned to be a great cook. After leaving the military, he went into teaching culinary arts for Job Corps. He taught countless students the joy of cooking. In 1985, Jerry became a baptized Jehovah's Witness. His love for Jehovah was known to all. He loved talking about the Bible and teaching others. In 1992, Jerry moved his family from Glide, OR to Curlew, WA. Jerry was working in the administration department for Curlew Job Corps. He was the Purchasing Agent/Contracting Officer. He enjoyed the intricacy of writing contracts that benefited both parties. He also relished his work for the union, particularly working on the Master Agreement. He tried to do everything he could to protect the rights of the workers. In 1999, he married Karen Tueth. The two of them loved to travel whenever Jerry would be willing to leave his job. Jerry's many health problems were an issue. He always tried to make jokes about his many problems. When asked how he was doing, he would drolly say "I am still alive." After his open heart surgery in 2013, he retired from his job and moved to Chewelah, WA. He soon suffered a traumatic brain injury which completely altered his life. He did his best to get around and hide his disabilities. He would use JW.org to keep his faith alive and to keep his brain as active as he could. The Chewelah ambulance and Steven's County District 4 were frequent visitors to pick Jerry up from his many falls. He knew most of them by name. Truly loved the ones who would be as ornery to him as he was to them. Jerry was quite the handful to the many health care professionals involved in his care. If he liked them, he would cooperate. If he didn't, nothing they said or did, would convince him to do anything. Dr. Larson, Yvette, Kim, Terri, Susan, Renate, Kate, Phyllis, Mary, Dave and many others helped Jerry live as long as he did. Your skill and kindness will be remembered by his wife and family. Jerry died November 19, 2019 after deciding his battle had gone on long enough. We will see Jerry again in the New World, where he will be healthy, strong and able to walk without the use of a chair or walker. His brain will be fixed so his sharp wit will be at full force. Services will be at the Deer Park Kingdom Hall, December 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 24, 2019

