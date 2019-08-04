Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry D. HEEBINK. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HEEBINK, Jerry D. Jerry went to meet his Lord and parents Saturday July 20, 2019. Born January 16, 1953 to Edward and Inez Heebink in Florence, Arizona. Raised in Spokane, graduating from Lewis and Clark in 1971. Jerry was one of those who people gravitated to by his likeableness, a dry wit that many people were attracted to. Jerry was a salesman all of his working career starting in the early 70s at Hydra-Motive product, moving on to Motion Auto Parts and then to K&N Electric, both in Spokane and Moses Lake. He is survived by his wife Belinda, daughter Linsey Orth (Ben), son Paul Heebink (Emily), seven grandchildren, brother Jim (Reggie) Heebink and many cousins through the U.S. He followed his children where ever their sports took them, many times hopskipping from basketball to wrestling matches on the same day or night. Whatever sport was going on at that time of year. He was one of the early residents when the Suncrest development started in the 1970s honing his dry walling skills to help his neighbors and friends remodel their homes. Later on he developed a love of the open road on his Harley and his many great friends who enjoyed the comradery, the fun, the trips and memories made. A memorial service will be 3pm, August 17 at Suncrest Family Worship Center, 6048 Hwy 291, Nine Mile WA. Followed by a Celebration of Life at Sontag Community Park, 9808 W. Charles Rd., Nine Mile Falls, WA. Memorial gifts may be made to the Union Gospel Mission, 1224 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99202 or Shiners Hospital for Children-Spokane Unit, 911 W. 5th Ave., Spokane WA 99201.

