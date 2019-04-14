Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Emery CAMYN. View Sign

CAMYN, Jerry Emery (Age 74) April 30, 1944 - April 8, 2019 Born in Spokane WA, the seventh of eight children born to John and Gertie Camyn. Although he had battled cancer for 4 1/2 years he passed away April 8, 2019 due to complications from a fall. He lived his entire life in Spokane and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School. He married Carol Barr in 1963 and they were later divorced. He married the love of his life, Kathy, in 1978. He worked for Valley Garbage Service for 28 years. In his retirement he loved to golf, travel, work in his yard, but most of all, follow his grandchildren's sport activities. Jerry is survived by his wife of 41 years, Kathy, and his children Ann of Kennewick, Scott (Debbie) of Spokane Valley and Hollie (Jermey) of Prosser and two step-sons Ken (Tina) of Spokane Valley and Kevin (Carrie) of Reardan. Grandchildren Crystal (Doug), Nick (Beth); Bryan, Betty, Beth and Bonnie; Cassie, Courtney and Maddie Jo; Hayley, Kord and Kase as well as eleven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister MaryAnn Barham, brothers Wendell (Jim) and Victor Camyn and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his parents, three brothers, one sister and grandson Jerid Sturman-Camyn. Memorial service for Jerry will be held, Friday, April 19 at 11:00am at Spokane Baptist Church, 4506 N. Harvard Rd., Otis Orchards, WA. Donations may be made to The Union Gospel Mission.

