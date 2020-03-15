Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Eugene ENDERS. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

ENDERS, Jerald Eugene "Jerry" (Age 83) Jerry passed away peace-fully on February 28th, 2020 in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his son, Jay Enders (Becky); daughter, Kari Enders; and five grandchildren. Jerry was born on September 19th, 1936 in Kellogg, Idaho. He graduated from Otis Orchards High School in 1954 and pursued his BA in Secondary Education at the University of Idaho. After graduating in 1960, he was a loved teacher and coach in both Washington and Idaho for many years. After retirement, Jerry enjoyed gardening and yardwork, eventually opening his own lawn care business - Yardbirds. Jerry loved people. He was a friend to everyone he met, always taking time to learn the details and life stories of those he encountered. He never failed to greet people by name, or with a special nickname. He was happy, kind, faithful, never complained, and always put others first. His greatest joy was his family. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his children, grandchildren, and those he loved. He will be missed by all who were fortunate enough to call him friend. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Northside Church of Christ (5601 N. Jefferson, Spokane, WA) on Saturday, March 21st, 2020 at 1:00 pm.

