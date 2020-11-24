EVERHART, Jerry Jerry Everhart of Bonners Ferry passed away peacefully in his home on November 14th, 2020 with his family by his side. He joins his parents Ray and Edna along with his sisters Linda and Judy. Jerry had been battling pancreatic cancer for almost a year. He never complained or gave up hope and always had a positive attitude. Jerry was born at home in a log house assisted by his grandmother Pearl on February 25, 1942 in Bonners Ferry, ID Early childhood was spent riding bicycles with best friend Rich Foust and later years Jerry enjoyed working on his '57 Chevy and his 409 Impala. Often he was seen racing at the Stateline Speedway. After graduating high school in 1961 he took his 1957 Chevy and drove all through Route 66. Also Jerry served six years in the Army National Guard. His love for the mountains and the logging industry was obvious. He started at a very young age running equipment with his dad, Ray, who was his mentor. Jerry himself became a mentor to his son Jeff along with his grandson Justin. He also taught many of his employees over the years about the timber industry, and the principle of honest hard work and common sense. Jerry started his own business, Everhart Logging, INC. in 1969 along with his wife Judy. He worked throughout the northwest and purchased his last timber sale in Libby, MT. During the first part of October of this year Jerry was building trail with his D6H CAT. There wasn't anything he liked better than going to work everyday with his son and best friend Jeff. His daughter Angie spent the last year at her parents home taking care of her dad and learning more about the business. During Jerry's healthier years he enjoyed the huge barbecues on Memorial Day and handing out candy on Halloween and inviting the parents to come in to eat and visit. Later on Jerry enjoyed sitting on his deck watching his great grandchildren play, playing Cribbage with his grandchildren, watching the Green Bay Packers, and talking to his brother-in-law Gary about his fruit, sequoia, and larch trees that he loved so much in his yard. He enjoyed drives all over Boundary County with his wife Judy. He often spoke about the love from his children, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, and brother-in-law who were by his side during this difficult time. Jerry was a quiet humble man. He was a huge supporter of the Festival of Trees, schools, and the community as a whole. Jerry was a hard worker leaving a legacy of memories in pictures of all the travels he had shared in the USA as well as abroad. He also left a legacy of timberland for his family. So while listening to the birds and the trees rustling in the wind he will be forever present. He leaves behind his brother Orrin and his wife JoLen; his sister Phyllis and husband Mike Karnes; along with extended family and best friends Bruce Behrman and Bill Blackwell whom he loved dearly. Jerry will be forever loved and missed by his wife Judy of 55 years; his daughter Angie and husband Luke Estabrooks; his son Jeff and wife Ketta; his only grandson Justin and wife Maria; granddaughters Macie and her husband Ryan Farrens, Jaiden and her boyfriend Isaac.; great-granddaughter Chloe, his little princess, and great-grandson Jackson. They were the light of his life. A celebration of Jerry's life will take place in the spring or summer of 2021. At his request any contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Everhart Logging, INC. will continue on with pride in Jerry's memory. Bonners Ferry Funeral Home