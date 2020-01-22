WAHL, Jerry F. (Age 76) Born in Spokane, a 1962 graduate of John R. Rogers High School, and a lifelong resident entered into rest on January 17, 2020 at his Spokane home. Jerry married Susan E. Voag on February 24, 1967, and they have spent 52 years together. Jerry worked as a Carman for the BNRR. He was a hard worker. When not working, the family enjoyed traveling through Yellowstone National Park and the Oregon Coast. Jerry liked to go hunting, fishing, and yard sale-ing. He was an avid gun collector and enjoyed playing cards. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Herman and Faye Wahl; brothers, Jimmy and Dick Wahl; and by a sister, Betty Price. He is survived by his dear wife, Susan, at home; daughter and son-in-law, Angela and Gabe Lawson of Spokane; grandson, Hunter Lawson; siblings (spouses), Bob Wahl (Marcina), Don Wahl (Millie), Ruby Harper, Sandra Schmidt (Dwayne), Linda Herman, Sharon Smith (Earl), and Mike Wahl (Barb); numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be possible at RIPLINGER FUNERAL HOME, 4305 N. DIVISION, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 23rd and Friday, January 24th. A funeral service will be conducted on Monday, January 27, 2020 at 11:00 AM also at Riplinger Funeral Home. Private interment will be at The Pines Cemetery, Opportunity, WA. Guestbook: www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 22 to Jan. 26, 2020