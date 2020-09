OLSEN, Jerry Joanne Jerry Joanne Olsen passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 19, 2020. JerryJo is survived by her husband Virgil, son Delmar, daughter Yvette; her grand- daughters Victoria, Elena, Moira, Frannie, Kalina, Gianna; and her sisters Claudia, Wendy, and Kirsty. She was born on May 4, 1942 in Spokane, WA. JerryJo was in the first graduating class from Shadle High School. She adored her family, had an infectious laugh, and was a very joyful person. JerryJo will be dearly missed.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store