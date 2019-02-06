Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry L. GILLORY. View Sign

GILLORY, Jerry L. (Age 90) Passed away peacefully at Hospice House of Spokane on January 22, 2019. His memorial service will be held at 3pm on February 9th at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church, 5720 S. Perry Street. Jerry was born in Eunice, LA on November 3, 1928. He enlisted in the U.S Army Air Force in 1946 and was stationed in Denver, Colorado. In July 1947 he met the love of his life, Helen, on a blind date, dancing at Elitch Gardens. After Jerry was transferred to the Pentagon he had a Denver radio station play "It Had To Be You" with a marriage proposal for Helen. She said yes and they were married at Lowry Air Force Base in Denver on June 2, 1948. After serving in the Air Force they moved to Lafayette, LA where Jerry was student body president of Southwestern Louisiana Institute and graduated in 1952 with a B.S. in Business. After graduation, he worked for Southern Bell in Louisiana. The couple moved to Denver in 1953 to start a family and Jerry worked for Sears, State Farm Insurance, and sold Miracle Maid cookware in people's homes. Wanting to be self-employed, Jerry then started his own insurance agency. While in Denver, Jerry was active in the 1964 presidential campaign and enjoyed his Denver Broncos season tickets. The family moved to Spokane in 1972, with Jerry opening Budget Tapes and Records and selling real estate. A few years later he opened U-Save Insurance Agency, where he worked until retiring at age 70. Jerry was active in St. Stephen's Church for many years, enjoyed eating out with family and friends, poker night with his buddies, driving his car, peppermint candy, pizza, telling stories, making people laugh, and spending time with Helen, his beloved wife of 70 years. Jerry brought kindness, generosity, and humor everywhere he went. Jerry is survived by his wife Helen, son Steve, daughter Kay, and grandson Gerrit Kalous. The family of Jerry Gillory wishes to thank St. Stephen's Church, Spokane Veterans Home, Touchmark, MultiCare Deaconess Hospital and Hospice of Spokane. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church Building Fund, 5720 S. Perry St., Spokane, WA 99223. Funeral Home Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services South Hill

2607 S. Southeast Blvd. Suite B115

Spokane , WA 99223

