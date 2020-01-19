WALKER, Jerry L. (Age 59) January 24, 1960 - December 8, 2019 Jerry L Walker passed away December 8, 2019 at his home in Spokane Valley. He is preceded in death by his parents Larry and Joanne Walker, two brothers, Jim Carlyle, Mick Walker, and sister Thea Carlyle. He is survived by a brother, three aunts, Ann Brown, Sam White, and Pug (Larry) Tanner, and numerous cousins. Services will be held on January 25, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Spokane Cremation Funeral Home, 2832 N. Ruby St, Spokane, WA 99207.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 19, 2020