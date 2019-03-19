Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Lee DOWNIE. View Sign

DOWNIE, Jerry Lee Jerry Lee Downie left this earth on March 15, 2019 to meet his Lord and Savior after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis. He was looking forward to once again seeing his beloved father and mother, Earl and Vira Downie, and his seven siblings, who have all preceded him in death. Born in Spokane, WA, October 13, 1934, graduated from Mead H.S. in 1952, served proudly and honorably in the Navy (1952-1955), and retired from GN-BN Railroad after 40 years. Jerry's wife, Bonnie, of 62 years, his three sons: Kim (wife Teri), Kevin, Jody (wife Vicki), three grandkids: Shannon, Shane, and Leanne, eight great-grandkids, as well as extended family, will miss this wonderful man dearly. Funeral service with lunch reception to follow, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home, 1315 N. Pines Rd, Spokane Valley. Please share memories of Jerry at

