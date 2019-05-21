Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Leo NOBLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NOBLE, Jerry Leo (Age 80) Jerry Leo Noble went home to our Lord on May 16, 2019. He was born to Hazel and Leo Noble on April 27, 1939 in Spokane, Washington. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Carol Haukeli. He graduated from North Central High School class of '58. Jerry was a loving husband to Catherine, a father to Cindy Berge (Butch), Michael Langenheim (Julie) and Stacy Noble (Tom Hodl). He was grandfather to Michelle Corwin, Niki Wodelman, Shannon Harada, Brad Hodl, Tyler Berge, Jared Hodl, Mikey Langenheim, Mitchell Langenheim and great-grandfather to fourteen, plus had numerous nieces and nephews. Jerry had a great love of country and duty for which he served 35 years in the United States Air Force and Washington Air National Guard and was a Veteran of Vietnam and Desert Storm. After retirement, he sold real estate in the Spokane area. Jerry was a devout Catholic and proud member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion and V.F.W. Often found in northwest waters fishing with friends and family, he enjoyed life to the fullest. A Visitation will be held Thursday, May 23rd at 5:30 followed by a Rosary Vigil Service at 6:00 pm at St. George's Catholic Church, 2010 N. Lucas Street, Post Falls, Idaho. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, May 24th at 2:00 p.m. at St. George's Catholic Church, followed by a reception. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Jerry's name to St. George's Mission of Charities, P.O. Box 10, Post Falls, ID 83877 or St. George's Catholic Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to English Funeral Chapel, Post Falls, ID.

