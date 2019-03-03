Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pastor Jerry Lynn BAKER. View Sign

BAKER, Pastor Jerry Lynn Pastor, Jerry Lynn Baker, died February 5, 2019, in Spokane Valley, WA. at the age of 74. Jerry is survived by his spouse, Carol and his children; Leesa, Chris, Holly, April, his grandchildren; Christian, Zachary, Jacob, Sara, Max, Navarre, Theia, Gaius, his brother; Gary, and his dog Coco. He is preceded in death by his eldest son, Steven, and parents, Wanda and Bill. Jerry was born on January 30th in La Habra, CA. Following college, he attended Seminary school, and then went on to earn his Doctorate. He served as an Evangelist and was former Pastor of Starr Road Baptist Church in Greenacres, WA., he ministered in other churches in California, Oregon, and New York before his retirement. A Celebration of Life Service will be held early summer at Greenacres Baptist Church. All are welcome to attend.

