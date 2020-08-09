CUMMING, Jerry Paul (Age 73 ) Jerry was born February 24, 1947 and entered Heaven August 2, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Jerry was a kind, gentle, incredibly intelligent and talented man. He dearly loved his family. He was a media engineer at Spokane Community College for 36 years before he retired in 2006. He designed and, with the help of his wife and family, built their house on their acreage in the country north of Spokane. He thoroughly enjoyed working in the woods, working on tractors, and building tractor implements as well as building a multitude of other things, working on and building computers, camping, and spending time at the lake place. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 51 1/2 years, Stephanie; son, J. Todd and wife Elsa and their children, Evelyn, Violet and Samuel; daughter, Wendi and husband Matt Clouse and their children, Tyler, Colby and Kaylynn; mother, Violet Walle and stepmother, Nita Cumming; sisters, Sharon Johnston, Barbara Hill, Christine Walle and Susan Corbett. He's also survived by numerous extended relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Leroy; his stepfather, Chris Walle; and brother, Gary. He and his expert knowledge of so many things will be greatly missed by a multitude of people. However, we know he is now in a much better place. A warm thanks to the wonderful Hospice nurses and social worker who helped take such good care of Jerry the past few months. They truly are God's angels on Earth. Any donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane, P.O.Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210. Due to the Covid virus there will be no service at this time. The obituary can also be seen at Smart Cremation http://www.tributes.com/obituary/show/Jerry-Paul-Cumming-108492378