Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jerry Richard EMERY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

EMERY, Jerry Jerry Richard Emery passed away at home on July 25, 2019. Susan, his wife of 43 years, was by his side. Jerry is survived by his children Rick Emery (spouse Jessica), Laura Smaltz as well as his two step daughters, Jodi McCarthy (spouse Joseph), and Jill Stern. He was also blessed with eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Remaining siblings are Doug Emery, Sharon Monson and Debi Cates. (respective spouses Karen, Tony and John) Jerry is preceded in death by eldest children Melinda Emery and Jerry Emery Jr., father Lorin Emery, mother Florence Emery, sister Penny VanDyke and his best friend and faithful companion, Desi. Born in Palouse, Washington, Jerry spent much of his life in Spokane, Washington. During his retirement years Jerry enjoyed life along the Colorado River in Laughlin, Nevada where he exercised his faith at Laughlin's St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and served his community as Faithful Pilot, in the local order of the Knights of Columbus. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 30, at 10:30 am Fairmount Cemetery, 5200 W. Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jerry's name to the Colorado River Food Bank.

EMERY, Jerry Jerry Richard Emery passed away at home on July 25, 2019. Susan, his wife of 43 years, was by his side. Jerry is survived by his children Rick Emery (spouse Jessica), Laura Smaltz as well as his two step daughters, Jodi McCarthy (spouse Joseph), and Jill Stern. He was also blessed with eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Remaining siblings are Doug Emery, Sharon Monson and Debi Cates. (respective spouses Karen, Tony and John) Jerry is preceded in death by eldest children Melinda Emery and Jerry Emery Jr., father Lorin Emery, mother Florence Emery, sister Penny VanDyke and his best friend and faithful companion, Desi. Born in Palouse, Washington, Jerry spent much of his life in Spokane, Washington. During his retirement years Jerry enjoyed life along the Colorado River in Laughlin, Nevada where he exercised his faith at Laughlin's St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and served his community as Faithful Pilot, in the local order of the Knights of Columbus. Graveside services will be held Friday, August 30, at 10:30 am Fairmount Cemetery, 5200 W. Wellesley Avenue, Spokane, WA 99205. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Jerry's name to the Colorado River Food Bank. http://www.coloradoriverfb.com Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close