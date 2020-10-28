STAMPER, Jerry Ronald (Age 78) Passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020 due to Lewy Body Dementia. Jerry was born in Spokane, WA on February 20, 1942 to Angelo and Verlaine Stamper. He attended Rogers High School until he joined the Navy in 1959, completing his active duty obligation in 1962. Jerry had various jobs until 1968, when he went to work for Bitco/Kaman Bearing, retiring after 40 years in 2008 as the Spokane Branch Manager. In 1982 while at The Stockyards Inn, he met Beverly, and they married in December, 1984. They enjoyed travel, boating, camping, bowling, softball, tequila tasting, and being with family and friends. Jerry had the biggest smile (with the cutest dimples) and was loved by everyone because of his outgoing, gentle, and loving personality. Preceded in death by his parents, brothers-in-law Mel Auckerman, George Wilson, and Rob Hosek. Survived by his wife Beverly; sisters Shirley (Jerry) Simmons and Sally Graff; children Shawna (Steve) Alexander, Shane Copenhaver, Bobby (Corinne) Ramelow, and Jason (Raydene) Ramelow; grandchildren Ashley (Kyle), Chase (Kelsey), Taylor, Cheri, Jasey, Kaleb, Kelson, and Caiden; great-grandchildren Jaxon and Everleigh. Also survived by mother-in-law Shirley Wilson and sisters-in-law Pam Wilson, Ida Auckerman, Kathy Wilson, Shirley Trimble, and Bev Hosek, along with extended family and many friends. A Celebration of Life open house will be held on Sunday, November 1, from Noon to 4:00 at the VFW, 212 S David St, Spokane Valley. Covid-19 protocol will be followed.



