SPONSELLER, Reverend Jerry (Age77) March 3, 1942 - April 3, 2019 Rev. Jerry Sponseller, 77, of Spokane Valley, WA, beloved father and grand-father, went home to his Lord Jesus on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. Jerry was born on March 3, 1942 to LaMoyne Gaul (deceased) and Betty M. Sponseller (deceased). He was preceded in death by a half-brother, Michael Sponseller and his wife of 49 years, Betty L. Sponseller. He is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Pecha (Spokane Valley, WA), grandson Alex (eleven), and granddaughter Leah (six) and half-brother Pete Sponseller (Southfield, MI). As a Baptist minister for over 30 years, Jerry dedicated his life to serving God and helping others. He touched countless lives with his generous spirit and willingness to help anyone who needed it. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, camping, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and music. Services will be held at Christ Fellowship Baptist Church, 13620 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99216 at 10:00 am on Friday, April 19, 2019.

