WHITMAN, Jerry (Age 74) March 8, 1945 - February 3, 2020 Jerry Whitman (74), peacefully passed away on February 3, 2020 in Yuma, AZ after a long battle with Dementia. He was born and raised in Spokane, WA and graduated from Rogers High School in 1964. He married his high school sweetheart, Karen, on June 17, 1967. Jerry retired from the BNSF Railroad in 2005 after 41 years of service. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Sid and Edith, and older brother, Jim. He is survived by his devoted wife of 52 years, Karen, his daughter Trisha Fox (Rob), son Bryan (Robin), son Stacy (Lindsey) and grandchildren, Kendra, Calvin, Dallas, Ian, Cooper, and Sawyer. Jerry was a hard working man, loving husband, and caring father and grandfather. He will be greatly missed but his smile and laugh will always be remembered. Friends are invited to share with the family a celebration of life for Jerry on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Broadway Court Estates, 13505 E. Broadway, Spokane Valley, WA 99216.

