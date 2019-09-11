Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jess Aaron JAMESON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JAMESON, Jess Aaron (Age 81) Jess Aaron Jameson, 81 of Post Falls, Idaho passed peacefully from complications from a short battle with cancer on August 30th, 2019. Jess is preceded in death by his mother, father, sister and brother. He is survived by his brother Bud Richard (Irene) Jameson. Jess had three daughters, Janet (Rick) Magnussen, Lavina (Ed) Pomranky and Marian (Rod) LaFountaine, two step-sons, Samuel Hammer and Steven (Cindy) Hammer-Jameson, along with many loving grandchildren (10), great-grandchildren (5), nieces, nephews and extended family. Jess was an honored serviceman in the Navy and was a Korean War Veteran. He was a retired IBEW Union Member and a lifelong member of the FOE. He loved the great outdoors, dancing and spending time with his family and friends. Jess was a very giving man who was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be greatly missed and cherished forever. A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:30 PM in The Pines Mausoleum Chapel in Spokane Valley; following that a graveside service will be held at Pines Cemetery.

