CRUZEN, Jess Charles Jess Charles Cruzen lived a full life and passed away into Heaven on July 3, 2019. Born in Walla Walla, WA on March 6, 1935 to Jesse E. "Jack" and Erna Faye (Dyer) Cruzen. Jess loved sports, life and family. He was raised in Spokane where he attended Rogers High School and received his teaching degree from Gonzaga University. Jess taught and coached in many schools across the state during his 33 year career. Jess was a softball pitcher and had a passion for the game that brought many state titles. His favorite stories were of the times he played with his cousin Bob as his catcher. Jess is survived by the love of his life and wife of 48 years, Bernice Cruzen; daughter Kelly Engquist, Yakima; sons, Greg (Judi) Carter, Wellpinit, Jess D. (Beth) Cruzen, Southport, NC; grandchildren Donny Carter, Julia Carter, Jessica Craig, Paige Engquist; eight great-grandchildren; sister Marilyn (Don) Boggan; nieces Laurie Harris and Shelly Purser, Tri Cities. At Jess's request there will be no service.

