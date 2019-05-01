Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jess Vernon SEXSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SEXSON, Jess Vernon (Age 84) Jess was born in Oroville, WA to Jess H. Sexson and Verna I. (Dauber) Sexson on July 18, 1934 and passed away after a sudden illness March 23, 2019 surrounded by his family. Jess was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jack Sexson, sister, Doreen Loiselle and wife, Ruth L. (Johnston) Sexson. He is survived by his children Renee Mulligan, Anthony (Tony) Sexson and Shannon Sexson and his grandchildren Michaela Mulligan, Tyler Sexson, Gavin Sexson and Maxwell Sexson. He enjoyed a carefree childhood in Oroville, full of youthful adventure and mischief. He went on many a spontaneous camping trip with his buddies in the hills of the upper Okanogan Valley and was involved in scouting for many years, earning the highest honor of Eagle Scout in 1950. He hung out at the local airfield doing odd jobs in exchange for flight time, spawning his life-long love of flying. After graduating from Oroville High School in 1952, he attended the University of Puget Sound for two years, transferring to Washington State University and graduating in 1957 with a BA in Business Administration. Following his marriage to Ruth in 1957, he worked for a short period of time for The Boeing Company in Seattle until a downturn in production closed that door, but opened a new door to a fulfilling, 35 year career at GTE (Verizon). His career with GTE took the family from Spokane to Everett, then to San Angelo and Dallas, Texas. After retirement in 1993, he and Ruth returned to Spokane, built their dream home and enjoyed traveling the world together. He volunteered his time and talents swinging a hammer and as a board member for Habitat for Humanity, as a devoted and faithful servant to his church, and as treasurer for his neighborhood homeowner's association. Jess was a kind and gentle man, devoted to his beloved family and dear friends. A memorial service and celebration of his life will be held at Whitworth Community Presbyterian Church on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, a contribution may be made in his name to a . Interment of his cremated remains will be in the Remembrance Garden of Riverview Memorial Cemetery, among the pines overlooking the Spokane River. "That love is all there is, is all we know of love" Emily Dickinson.

